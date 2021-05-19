Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm Smartwatch for $540

That's $30 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Samsung
- You'll get the chance to add the Galaxy Buds Pro to your cart during the checkout process – the price will drop automatically in-cart.
- In Silver or Bronze.
- water resistant
- Bluetooth connectivity
- holistic health monitoring
- 1.4" Super AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass DX display
- Model: SM-R850NZSAXAR
Save on the latest flagship Galaxy phones and Galaxy watches, as well as earlier generations, in new, refurb, and open-box condition. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Verizon Smartphone for $239 ($174 under factory-sealed unlocked model).
Apply coupon code "SXCMN4CZ" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- The Silver drops to $8.99 after coupon.
- Sold by Yuyunus via Amazon.
- ultra-thin stainless steel
- adjustable
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "35CSDF5D" to save $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Tinwooelec-US via Amazon.
- pedometer
- sleep monitor
- compatible with Android or iOS
- Model: T21WL
That's the best price we could find by $71. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 QN55Q900RBFXZA 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off list).
Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Smartphone and choose either Galaxy Pro Buds or Galaxy Watch 3 to save. Shop Now at Samsung
- In Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- Alternatively, trade-in an eligible device to receive up to $600 in store credit over 30 months.
Shop a selection of microwaves to upgrade to faster and easier cooking. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 1.1-Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave w/ Grilling Element for $169 ($80 off the list price).
That's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core processor (US versions)
- 6.9" 3088 x 1440 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display
- intelligent battery and super fast charge
- S Pen
That's $599 off list price and just $20 more than our mention of a unlocked refurb from two weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Midnight Black.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset
- 5.8" 1440x2960 Super AMOLED HDR10 touchscreen w/ Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 12MP main camera & 8MP / 2MP dual selfie camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 10
- Model: SMG960UZKATMB
That's an $8 drop from our mention earlier this week, the best price we could find for a refurb by $36, and a new best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured)
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
It's a $28 low for the tablet alone; it's also the same price as an open-box model we listed last week (this is factory-sealed.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- This is available for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Pick up at your local Club to avoid the $5 shipping fee.
- 5MP camera
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- Model: SM-T290NZKCXAR
It's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 3 colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950
