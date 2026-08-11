This Galaxy Watch7 is $60 off at Best Buy, bringing it to $189.99. Other sellers charge at least $20 more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 40mm aluminum case with Bluetooth connectivity
- 32GB of built-in storage
- Touch screen display
- Runs on Wear OS, compatible with Android phones
- Tracks heart rate, sleep, and daily activity
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This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
eBay has a wide range of Garmin GPS smartwatches marked up to 40% off, spanning fitness-focused Venu and Forerunner models to rugged Instinct and epix watches built for outdoor use. Certified refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3 for $323, sit alongside brand new models such as the Garmin Forerunner 170 for $299.99. Options range from everyday fitness trackers to premium sapphire-lens smartwatches, giving shoppers a broad set of price points to choose from. Shop Now at eBay
eBay has a wide range of Garmin smartwatches and GPS marked down, with prices spanning from budget-friendly Instinct and Venu models to premium Epix Pro watches. Refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3S at $323, down from $449.99, offer notable savings alongside new releases such as the Garmin Instinct 3 and Forerunner 170. All listings come from an authorized Garmin seller with free shipping. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Best Buy is offering up to $250 off a new Samsung Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2 when trading in a qualifying Galaxy Watch. My Best Buy Plus and Total members also get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase or a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Best Buy Plus and Total are paid memberships, which cost $50 and $180 annually respectively. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Trade in a qualifying Galaxy Watch for up to $250 off a new Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase
- Galaxy Watch Ultra2 available in 47mm with LTE
- Galaxy Watch9 available in 40mm and 44mm sizes with Bluetooth or LTE
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
At Costco, this Samsung 70" U8000H Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is priced at $399.99. It's the best price we found by $98. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- 70" screen size with 4K Crystal UHD resolution
- Tizen Smart TV
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
At eBay, get this refurb Samsung 32" 1080p QLED HDR The Frame TV for $364. It's the best price we could find by $251. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 32" QLED display with HDR support
- 1080p (Full HD) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Built-in smart TV features including screen mirroring and downloadable apps
- HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and digital optical audio connections
Although cell phone prices are not at their all time lows, this is the best deal we've seen on a refurbished Galaxy S23 Ultra since April. It's graded Good condition and comes with a one-year warranty through Allstate. Buy Now at eBay
- 6.8" 120Hz 1440x3088 display
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor
- 8GB RAM; 256GB storage
- 200MP main camera, 12MP front camera
- 5,000mAh battery
At Amazon, get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 4-Pack for $52. It's the best price we could find by $7. Each tracker is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance and can run for up to 500 days on a single charge, or longer in Power Saving Mode. They work with the SmartThings Find app for tracking items like keys, wallets, and luggage. Buy Now at Amazon
- IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|23%
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|$190
|Buy Now
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