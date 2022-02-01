That's $27 less than you'd pay for a certified refurb pair elsewhere, and $56 less than new condition. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In White at this price.
- Lavender or Graphite are available for a few bucks more.
- They come with a 90-day manufacturer parts and labor warranty.
- built-in mic
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.2
- active noise cancellation
- Model: SM-R177NZWAXAR
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
Save up to $50 off a selection of AirPods headphones including AirPods Pro and 3rd Generation. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is Apple AirPods Pro for $199.99 (a low by $29).
Apply coupon code "SAVE50 " to get an extra $50 off a selection of Bose earbuds and audio glasses frames. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose Refurbished items are backed by a full 1-year Bose warranty, same as new products.
- Refurbished Bose Tempo Frames pictured for $139 after coupon ($110 under new).
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Save on TVs, laptops, headphones, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Save up to $90 off 17 internal solid state drives. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Samsung 860 EVO 500GB Internal SSD for $54.99 ($40 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Samsung
- Quantum HDR
- 4.1ch 60W Speakers
- 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- mobile optimized screen w/ portrait/landscape rotation
- Model: QN43LS05TAFXZA
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Choose from $100 Samsung credit or bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of this newly released smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to another $375 off with select trade-ins. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 120Hz display technology
- 12MP ultra wide, Wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 32MP front camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 30x Space Zoom
That's $50 under our November mention, a savings of $150 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm SM7225 octa-core processor
- 12.4" 2560x1600 display
- 64GB storage
- Android 11.0
- Model: SM-T733NLIAXAR
