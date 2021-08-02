Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones for $59
eBay · 27 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones
$59 $70
free shipping

Apply code "B2SCRSAVING" to drop the price $25 below our mention in June and get the lowest price we've seen. That's $111 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Mystic Blue.
  • Sold by Samsung direct via eBay.
Features
  • 12mm speakers and bass duct
  • active noise cancellation
  • Bixby smart assistant
  • Bluetooth 5
  • bult-in mic
  • Model: SM-R180NZBAXAR
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Published 27 min ago
