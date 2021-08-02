Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones for $59

Apply code "B2SCRSAVING" to drop the price $25 below our mention in June and get the lowest price we've seen. That's $111 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In Mystic Blue.
- Sold by Samsung direct via eBay.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- bult-in mic
- Model: SM-R180NZBAXAR
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
Save on angle grinders, power saws, drill-drivers, electronic routers, reciprocating saw kits, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bosch via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bosch X-Lock Ergonomic 4.5" Angle Grinder for $79.99 ($19 less than a new model).
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub for
$2,519$2,429 (most charge $2,799 or more).
