Samsung · 52 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones w/ Wireless Charging Pad
$130 $180
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
  • Save up to $60 more with eligible device trade-in.
Features
  • 12mm speakers and bass duct
  • active noise cancellation
  • Bixby smart assistant
  • Bluetooth 5
  • built-in mic
  • charging pad: reversible Type C power input port
  • Model: SM-R180NZKAXAR
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 wks ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones w/ Wireless Charging Pad
$145 $180
free shipping w/ Prime

That's $49 less than what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company

Amazon · 24 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones w/ Wireless Charging Pad
$130 $180
free shipping

It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon 27% $140 (exp 52 mins ago) $130 Buy Now
Samsung 27% $120 (exp 4 days ago) $130 Check Price
Woot! An Amazon Company 19% -- $145 Check Price