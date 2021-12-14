It's a low by $35, most charge $380 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 27" 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- DisplayPort and HDMI inputs
- AMD FreeSync
- HDR10
- Model: LC27G55TQWNXZA
- UPC: 887276450773
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
It's a savings of $400 off list, $100 under the lowest price we could find, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5120x1440 (dual QHD) native resolution
- Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- 2 DisplayPort inputs, 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC49G95TSSNXZA
It's the best deal we could find by $350. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 2 to 4 weeks.
- 5120x1440 (super ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync2 variable refresh w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, and 4 USB ports
- Model: LC49RG90SSNXZA
It's $50 off and best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC24F396FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276210704
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's the best price we could find by a buck, although it's at least $179 anywhere else. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's noted as "In stock soon", but is currently orderable at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- auto-rotating display
- powered via a single USB 3.0 cable
- includes an Asus Smart Case, which functions as a 2-way adjustable stand and protective sleeve
- Model: 90LM0183-B011B0
Save on a new PC or monitor from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 (low by $285).
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
That's $55 less than our mention of a factory sealed unit from February, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also $75 less than you'd pay for a new one at Best Buy today. Buy Now at eBay
- It's in like new condition, but may have been taken out of the packaging and tested, and/or packaging may have minor damage.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
- Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
That's $350 less than Amazon's "deal of the day" offering and the best price we've seen (the previous record costing $500 more during Black Friday week). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
These go for $800 new. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by bobcat_wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
It's $95 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|34%
|--
|$250
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|25%
|$330 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$285
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$280 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$380
|Check Price
|Samsung
|$230 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
