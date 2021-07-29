Samsung 32" S60A QHD High Resolution Monitor for $320
New
Samsung · 11 mins ago
Samsung 32" S60A QHD High Resolution Monitor
$320 $370
free shipping

It's $50 under list. Although it's price matched at many places, it's the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • 2560x1440 resolution
  • 5ms response time
  • USB-C and HDMI ports
  • Model: LS32A600NWNXGO
  • UPC: 887276507460
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/2/2021
    Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Monitors Samsung Samsung
Mac
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

SAMSUNG S60A Series 32-Inch WQHD (2560x1440) Computer Monitor, 75Hz, HDMI, Display Port, HDR10 (1 for $370
Walmart · 1 wk ago
SAMSUNG S60A Series 32-Inch WQHD (2560x1440) Computer Monitor, 75Hz, HDMI, Display Port, HDR10 (1
$370

Features
  • Superior picture quality (QHD High resolution, HDR10 with 1 Billion Colors)
  • Best-in-class and versatile connectivity
  • Ergonomic design with height adjustable stand (swivel/tilt/pivot)
  • TUV-Certified Intelligent Eye Care (Adaptive Picture, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free)
  • Slim and Minimalistic Design (Borderless design, slim monitor design)
  • Productivity (Picture-by-picture, picture-in-picture)
  • Model: LS32A600NWNXGO
  • UPC: 887276507460
↑ less
Buy Now
SAMSUNG S60A Series 32-Inch WQHD (2560x1440) Computer Monitor, 75Hz, HDMI, Display Port, HDR10 (1 for $320
Amazon · 1 wk ago
SAMSUNG S60A Series 32-Inch WQHD (2560x1440) Computer Monitor, 75Hz, HDMI, Display Port, HDR10 (1
$320 $370
free shipping

It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Superior picture quality (QHD High resolution, HDR10 with 1 Billion Colors)
  • Best-in-class and versatile connectivity
  • Ergonomic design with height adjustable stand (swivel/tilt/pivot)
  • TUV-Certified Intelligent Eye Care (Adaptive Picture, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free)
  • Slim and Minimalistic Design (Borderless design, slim monitor design)
  • Productivity (Picture-by-picture, picture-in-picture)
  • Model: LS32A600NWNXGO
  • UPC: 887276507460
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon 13% -- $320 Buy Now
Samsung 13% -- $320 Check Price
Walmart   -- $370 Check Price