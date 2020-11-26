New
Samsung · 10 mins ago
Samsung 27" 1440p G5 Odyssey FreeSync VA Curved Gaming Monitor
$230 $300
  • It ships on December 18.
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms response time
  • Model: LC27G55TQWNXZA
  • UPC: 887276450773
27"
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Samsung SAMSUNG 27-Inch G5 Odyssey Gaming Monitor with 1000R Curved Screen, 144Hz, 1ms, FreeSync Premium,
$320

  • UNMATCHED IMMERSION: Get your head in the game with Odysseys 1000R panel, which matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain
  • STUNNING WQHD: Your gaming world, now astoundingly lifelike. Packing in 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD, WQHD resolution boasts incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images. Experience a fuller view with more space to take in all the action
  • EXPRESS 144Hz REFRESH RATE: More than double your potential frame production, with the Odyssey G5. With a 144hz super smooth refresh rate, youll never want to go back to a traditional screen
  • LIGHTNING FAST 1ms RESPONSE TIMES: A fraction of a second can be the difference between your destruction, or your enemys. With Odysseys grey to grey 1ms response time, you can be sure that youre receiving information as fast as technologically possible
  • AMD FREESYNC PREMIUM: Effortlessly smooth gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology which reduces screen tearing, stutter, and input latency. Low framerate compensation ensures every scene flows seamlessly
  • AWE-INSPIRING GRAPHICS WITH HDR10: A kaleidoscope of shades brings game scenes to life more vibrantly than ever before. Uncover the secrets hiding in the shadows with deep dark blacks, luminous whites, and outstandingly detailed resolution
