New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open Box Samsung Qi Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand
$18 in cart $21
free shipping

That's $42 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed one from Samsung directly. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • cooling fans
  • 7.5W
  • Qi wireless charging
  • Model: EP-N5105TBEWMT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cell Phone Chargers eBay Samsung
Open-Box Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 70% -- $18 Buy Now