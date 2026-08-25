Amazon offers the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Nano Charging Station for $59.98. That's a $20 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 USB-C ports
- USB-A port
- 3 AC outlets
- 2 retractable USB-C cables
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Best Buy offers the Anker Prime 100W 3-Port GaN Charger for $39.99. That's a $30 low. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 0 to 50% charge in 30 minutes
This Anker Prime charging station is $99.74, matching its all-time low price and well below the $149.99 list price. It charges an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, folds flat for travel, and supports 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qi2.2-certified 25W wireless charging
- Charges iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in 26 minutes
- AirCool system operates at 19 dB, keeps phone below 98.6°F
- Folds to 3.74" x 2.38" x 1.22", weighs 8 oz
- MFi-certified Apple Watch charging
- Includes 45W USB-C adapter and 5-ft USB-C cable
eBay's Anker sale covers certified refurbished chargers, power banks, docking stations, and Soundcore audio gear, all with free shipping. Prices range from small items like a $13 USB-C charger block up to larger picks like an Anker SOLIX C1000X portable power station at $360, down from $999. With 192 items listed, the sale spans everyday charging accessories as well as bigger-ticket power stations and audio products. Shop Now at eBay
At Amazon, get this EcoFlow 45W Retractable 3-in-1 Charger for $17. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this charger and a low now by $8. It packs a retractable Type-C cable plus a USB-C and USB-A port into one compact charger, letting you power up to three devices from a single unit. Buy Now at Amazon
- 45W fast charging for up to 3 devices at once
- Includes a built-in retractable Type-C cable, plus a USB-C port and a USB-A port
- Built-in cable tested for over 10,000 retractions
- GaN technology allows for a compact design
- Fireproof shell rated at V0 level
- Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Galaxy, Pixel, Steam Deck, Switch, AirPods, and smartwatches
Anker's certified refurbished lineup at eBay covers everything from compact wall chargers to full-size portable power stations. A 250W GaN charging station with an LCD display is $85, down from $170, and a SOLIX C1000X power station drops to $507 from $999. The range spans small accessories under $15 up to larger power stations over $500. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Anyone juggling a laptop, phone, and tablet on one trip benefits from the four ports and 140W of shared output here, since it replaces separate chargers for each device. Apply coupon code "A44SQXHO" for a total savings of $45, and $11 less than our previous mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- 140W PD3.1 high-speed charging
- Charge 4 devices simultaneously
- Smart digital display with touch control
- Compact and efficient GaN III technology
- Universal compatibility for laptops and mobile devices
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
This Anker Nano 45W charger is $25.99, down from its regular price of $39.99, and matches its all-time low on Amazon. It includes a small display that shows real-time charging status and a Care Mode that Anker says lowers charging temperature by up to 9°F compared to standard 45W chargers. Buy Now at Amazon
- smart display
- smart iPhone recognition with Care Mode
- smart power adjustment
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
Update: The price has dropped to $169.98 since this was originally published.
This Soundcore Boom 2 Plus speaker is $169.98 the best price we've seen and one of Amazon's selling fast deals. It packs dual woofers and tweeters for a combined 140W of output, plus IPX7 waterproof protection so it can float and handle rain, pools, or the beach. A built-in power bank lets it charge your phone on the go, and it fully recharges in 3 hours for 20 hours of playtime. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual 50W woofers and dual 20W tweeters
- 140 watts of power
- 30W fast charging
- Built-in power bank for other devices
- 20 hours of playback
- Model: A3134
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|24%
|$60 (exp 6 mos ago)
|$60
|Buy Now
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