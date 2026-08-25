Update: The price has dropped to $169.98 since this was originally published.

This Soundcore Boom 2 Plus speaker is $169.98 the best price we've seen and one of Amazon's selling fast deals. It packs dual woofers and tweeters for a combined 140W of output, plus IPX7 waterproof protection so it can float and handle rain, pools, or the beach. A built-in power bank lets it charge your phone on the go, and it fully recharges in 3 hours for 20 hours of playtime. Buy Now at Amazon