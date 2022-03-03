That's $190 off and the lowest price we've seen. (The plan alone usually costs $125, and it's $83 under the best price we could find for an unlocked refurb without a plan.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1,500MB of data + 1 year of service
- Lassen-O+ 1.8GHz dual + hexa 1.6GHz processor
- 6.4" 720x1560 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage & microSD support
- 13MP main camera, 5MP ultra wide camera, and 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- case
- car charger
- Model: S205DL
Get a 256GB phone for the price of 128GB, or a 512GB phone for the price of 256GB, plus up to a $200 gift card when you pre-order a new S22 Ultra smart phone. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires qualifying activation.
- Get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit with qualified models.
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Released just three days ago, it's the first discount we've seen and $100 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured)
- Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8-core CPU
- 6.8" WQHD+ edge screen display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 108MP rear camera, 40MP front camera
- Android 12
- Model: SM-S901UZWAXAA
Choose from $100 Samsung credit or bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of this newly released smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to another $375 off with select trade-ins. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 120Hz display technology
- 12MP ultra wide, Wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 32MP front camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 30x Space Zoom
Choose from
9 7 smartphone models, including Samsung, LG, Nokia, and more. Shop Now at TracFone
- Pictured is the Locked Nokia G300 5G Android Prepaid Smartphone for $149.99 ($50 low).
You'd pay at $100 more from Samsung direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Cloud Red pictured).
- 6.5" O-Infinity display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 30x space zoom
- Model: SM-G781UZRMXAA
That's $170 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $192. (Plus, it has a better warranty, from Allstate no less, than any other refurb we found.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
You'd pay $80 more for this monitor new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
That's $29 under our January mention and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's also around $100 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit in most stores.) Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- Auto Workout Tracking
- Advanced Sleep / Continuous SpO2
- Android OS
- 44mm screen size
- 164 feet water resistance
- AMOLED display screen
- Model: SM-R870NZKAXAA
That's a low by $106 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ielectrica via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution QLED display
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa
- 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Model: QN32LS03TBFXZA
That's a savings of $7 off list and only 13c per GB. Buy Now at Amazon
