That's the best price we could find by $20, although many retailers charge over $400. Buy Now at Samsung
- HDMI
- game mode
- Display Port
- Model: LU32R590CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276301075
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $89.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SAMSUNG LC24F396FHNXZA 24" 1800R Curved Monitor for $119.99 ($30 off).
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
That's $60 less than buying it from Samsung directly. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
It's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC27R500FHNXZA
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
Get this price via coupon code "30ATMS033" and save $30 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- Up to 19.8-lbs. per arm
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $10 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Shop smart watches, earbuds, tablets, TVs, and appliances. (See some offer below.) Shop Now at Samsung
- up to $1800 off 4K QLED TVs
- up to 35% on washers
- $30 off Galaxy Buds+
- $60 off Galaxy Watch3 BT
Save on a variety of kitchen and laundry appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Up to 50% off floor care.
- 35% off Samsung AirDresser.
- Up to 35% off ranges or washers.
- Up to 30% off refrigerators or dishwashers.
- Extra 10% off 4 or more appliances
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
It's $15 under list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
That's $48 under list and an incredible value for a solid name-brand phone.
Update: It now ships in 1 to 2 months. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- 4,000mAh battery
- 4G LTE capable
- Android 10
There are 11 to choose from, with prices starting at $799. Shop Now at Samsung
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32-INCH 4K CURVED MONITOR with worlds most curved 1500R curvature delivers realistic viewing experience
- CES 2019 INNOVATION Award Winner
- INCREDIBLY VIBRANT AND DARKER BLACKS with 1 billion colors and 2500:1 contrast ratio
- SPLIT SCREEN FUNCTION like PBP (Picture-by-Picture) lets you connect two different devices while maintaining original resolution. Wide Viewing Angle-178 degrees (H)/178 degrees (V)
- GAME MODE optimizes image contrast in each game genre
- SLEEK AND STYLISH DESIGN with a metallic stand
- 60 hertz
- Model: LU32R590CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276301075
