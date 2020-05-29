New
Samsung
Samsung 27" CRG5 240Hz 1800p Curved Gaming Monitor
$370 $400
Features
  • 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution curved display
  • NVidia G-Sync compatible
  • 240Hz refresh rate
  • Eye-saver mode
  • 3000:1 contrast ratio
  • Model: LC27RG50FQNXZA
