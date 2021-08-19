Samson XPD2 Headset USB Digital Wireless System for Broadcasting and Presentations for $70
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Samson XPD2 Headset USB Digital Wireless System for Broadcasting and Presentations
$70 $130
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2.4GHz frequency
  • iOS and Android compatible
  • Mac or Windows plug and play
  • 100-foot operating range
  • Model: SWXPD2BDE5
