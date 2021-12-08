Get this price via coupon code "SAVEONFAVES". You'd pay $80 for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay
- 11000 - 21000 OPM oscillation speed
- Model: RK5121K
It's $74 off list, $25 under our October mention, and $64 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- You can choose from 3 other options: certified refurb for $90, open-box for $100, or new for $110.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- No warranty information is available for the seller-refurbished option, but the vendor does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 4" blade length
- up to 90° cutting angle
- includes miter guide, rip fence, miter guage, vacuum port, and blade
- Model: RK7323
- UPC: 713976288951, 845534012149, 043917995199, 714547202772
That's $17 below last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $26 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most retailers charge around $110 or more new.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- tripod set up
- low-friction slides
- 90° head bevel
- bubble indicator for leveling
- Model: RK9034
That's $50 less than you'd pay at Amazon for one in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- You can also choose from 2 other conditions: open-box for $159 or new for $179.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- up to 37” of clamping range
- 3/8” per step clamping method
- 2,200 lbs. of pressure
- quick-release leg latches & unlockable wheels
- Model: RK9003
Save on a small selection. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack for $165.12 ($4 low).
Take half off with coupon code "X27UBISR". Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in Transparent or Black.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $7.49 with the same code.
- The 2.2” x 26-feet option drops to $8.99 with the same code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
That's $30 less than what you'd pay for the kit (without the sprayer) elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Sander: 10,000 orbits per minute
- Multi-tool: variable speed dial
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for $969 ($130 below factory sealed).
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
