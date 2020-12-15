Coupon code "PURCHASECR15" stacks with an in-cart discount to drop the price, leaving it $63 less than a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- up to 37” of clamping range
- 3/8” per step clamping method
- 2,200 lbs. of pressure
- quick-release leg latches & unlockable wheels
- Model: RK9003
Save on a selection of new, open box, and refurbished tools and workshop equipment. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open Box Rockwell JawHorse Sheetmaster Portable Work Support Station Vice Clamp for $179.99 ($83 less than buying new).
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- variable speed control up to 750 RPM
- 3/8" keyless chuck
- 120-lbs. of torque
- Model: SS2811
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" and you'll get it for $50 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Rockwell via eBay
- a 2-year warranty applies
- 1.2-amp
- bevels from 0 to 45 degrees
- two 5" tungsten carbide blades
- throat depth of 16", cutting depth of 2.5"
- variable speed
- 4/5" stroke
- Model: RK7315
- UPC: 733353170693, 796299733810, 712714428031, 822465007130, 100058647407, 039725037138, 039725033451
Apply code "PWRTL15" to save. You'd pay $42 more if you bought the tool alone new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes a variety of blades and sanding attachments
- 5° oscillating angle
- 4 amp motor
- variable speed
- Model: RK5142K
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Save on over 1,900 tools from brands DeWalt, Husky, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items qualify for free shipping. However, select items incur shipping fees, but you can opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $279 ($597 off list).
Shop and save on drill bits from $10, tool storage as low as $10, power tools starting at $49, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to make this the best we've seen in any condition, and $46 less than a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Grey.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/H
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere.
Update: It's now $282.40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by netyourselfadeal via eBay.
- no doubles
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
