New
eBay · 32 mins ago
Open-Box Rockwell BladeRunner X2 Portable Tabletop Saw
$85 in cart $100
free shipping

That's $54 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
  • This is a new item that is missing the original packaging.
  • A 3-year Rockwell warranty applies (excludes accessories).
Features
  • tool-free blade change
  • portable
  • includes 5 blades, miter guage, and rip fence
  • Model: RK7323
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/26/2020
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Table Saws eBay Rockwell
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 43% $88 (exp 2 wks ago) $85 Buy Now