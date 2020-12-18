That's $12 under our certified refurb mention from last week and $71 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- A 3-year Rockwell warranty applies.
- tool-free blade change
- portable
- includes 5 blades, miter guage, and rip fence
- Model: RK7323
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Get this price via coupon code "PURCHASECR15".
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- 24" of rip capacity
- Rack and pinion telescoping fence rails
- 0 - 48 degrees blade tilt range
- Model: DCS7485T1R
That's $12 under what you'd pay at the US Postal Service. For more savings, get two rolls for $42.62 each, or three rolls for $41.75 each. If you buy four or more rolls, you'll pay $40.88 per roll. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shopozzy via eBay.
- can be used for the current postage rate, even when rates rise
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
You'd pay $13 more for just one pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Add two pairs to cart to see the discounted price.
- In Core Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on a selection of new, open box, and refurbished tools and workshop equipment. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open Box Rockwell JawHorse Sheetmaster Portable Work Support Station Vice Clamp for $179.99 ($83 less than buying new).
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
Coupon code "PURCHASECR15" stacks with an in-cart discount to drop the price, leaving it $63 less than a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- up to 37” of clamping range
- 3/8” per step clamping method
- 2,200 lbs. of pressure
- quick-release leg latches & unlockable wheels
- Model: RK9003
Apply code "PWRTL15" to save. You'd pay $42 more if you bought the tool alone new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes a variety of blades and sanding attachments
- 5° oscillating angle
- 4 amp motor
- variable speed
- Model: RK5142K
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|54%
|$85 (exp 6 days ago)
|$68
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register