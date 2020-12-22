Apply coupon code "DRD12226" to save $74, making it the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now at Zoro
- 1/4"-20, 5/16"-18, 3/8"-16 thread sizes
- Model: CPS1PJC3GR
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "63YAO4XX" to save $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Evanx Tools via Amazon.
- right angle clamp has 360° rotation
- designed for pocket hole joinery
- 12" 90° corner clamp
- locking screw
- non-slip grip
- quick release
- Model: RUI -DAQ12
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "I46ZYS9S" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Loftek Direct via Amazon.
- timer
- 16 colors
- dimmable
- IP68 waterproof
- 13 LEDs per light
- RF remote with 164-foot range
- suction cup or magnet installation
- Model: 03-20LDUS-478-010104FBA003
Apply coupon code "V9AFHVD5" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Diahoud via Amazon.
- 8 LED lights
- 2560 x 1920 resolution
- 5MP camera
- WiFi connection to Android or iOS app
- IP67 waterproof rating
- Model: F270
Apply coupon code "AFFBJ-29" to drop the price to $69.99, a savings of $128 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- three lighting options
- remote control
- Model: BJ001
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
The next best price we could find anywhere else is $49. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 delivery fee.
- 14 different types of bits
Shop and save on drill bits from $10, tool storage as low as $10, power tools starting at $49, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for pickup to dodge any shipping fees (which vary by ZIP).
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- storage rack
- Model: DR160145
Save $161 over the next best price we found in any color. Buy Now at Zoro
- In Maple Cream Brown.
- measures 90.5" W x 90.7" H x 19" D
- 9 shelves
- 4 drawers
- 3 spaces to hang clothes
- Model: 34953
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Zoro
- 30" high
- 32" long
- Model: 122GMC77
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1 step
- one 2-part support structure
- 2-bottles of industrial grade adhesive w/ application nozzle
- 1-cutting template
- Model: C-W-W
That's a savings of $54 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi enabled
- safe touch grill
- ETL safety certified
- Model: HS-1500-PHX-WIFI
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Green at this price.
- Sold by BlissLights via Amazon.
- multiple brightness settings and light effects
- moving stars and nebula cloud
- 6 hour timer
- tilting base
- Model: 900-00027_A
2 comments
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Zoro
|25%
|--
|$222
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register