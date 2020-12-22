New
Zoro · 1 hr ago
Zoro 553-Piece Select Hex Screw/Nut/Washer Assortment
$222 $296
Apply coupon code "DRD12226" to save $74, making it the lowest price we could find by $83.

Features
  • 1/4"-20, 5/16"-18, 3/8"-16 thread sizes
  • Model: CPS1PJC3GR
  • Code "DRD12226"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
2 comments
mak104
LOL
30 min ago
JeffreyW75
Ouch, that seems like lots of money for a box of screws and nuts. I guess it is less than fifty cents a piece though . . . .
51 min ago

