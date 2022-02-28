Apply code "DNL16" to save $34. You'll pay $60 direct from Vava. Buy Now at RAVPower
- includes 4K HDMI adapter, SD 3.0 / TF 3.0 card slots, USB 3.0 port x 2, PD 3.0 port, RJ-45 Ethernet port, 3.5mm audio port
- 100W PD charging
- Model: VA-UC016SPF
It's a savings of $60 off list and $46 less than you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by VisionTek via eBay.
- supports 2 displays (HDMI, DP or VGA) via Displaylink
- USB-A connection to host system
- HDMI port
- DP port
- VGA port
- 3 USB ports
- audio, ethernet, & Kensington Lock ports
- Model: 901147
That's $99 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VisionTek via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- supports up to 2 external displays with resolutions up to 4K
- data transfer speeds up to 10Gb/s
- USB-C, two USB 3.1, and two USB 3.0 ports
- up to 60 watts power delivery for Windows and Mac
- Model: 901292
That's a savings of $10 off list. Outside of other RAVpower storefronts, you'll pay at least $20. Use coupon code "DNLBC" to get this discount. Buy Now at RAVPower
- up to 10-year shelf life
- 1,500mAh per battery
- resists extreme temperatures
- contains no harmful chemicals
- Model: CR123A
Apply coupon code "DNL44" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at RAVPower
- 20W USB-C port
- 10W USB-A port
- simultaneously charges two devices
- fully compatible with USB Type-C devices
- Model: RP-PC144BSPF
Apply coupon code "DNLB8" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at RAVPower
- dual charging
- LG battery pack
- includes USB-C to C cable
- Model: RP-PB186BSPF
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- consists of 1.5" x 11.5" coarse thread zinc body 2.9" OD flange tapped 5/16 and rubber seal
- lift-n-turn style stopper
- Model: 35233
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.) Buy Now at Amazon
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
Clip the $42 off on page coupon and apply code "YEHPGYOP" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LQC US via Amazon.
- Sizes LU2-4-LF and LU2-4-SF drop to $199.99 after the same code.
- 7.1" x 7.1" engraving area
- 32-bit MCU
- Model: LU2-2
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "RC68BFVN" for a $16 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Apple Basic via Amazon.
- 20-watt PD 3.0 fast charging
- overheat protection
- Model: XJUY20W-U001
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|RAVPower
|56%
|--
|$26
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register