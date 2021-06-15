Sparrow Peak 48"x20" Hardwood Work Bench for $99
New
Lowe's · 57 mins ago
Sparrow Peak 48"x20" Hardwood Work Bench
$99 $150
free shipping

That's $51 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • mounted with powder coated steel brackets
  • folds down to the wall using a simple fingertip release mechanism
  • Model: QBUV
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Lowe's Private Label Brands
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 33% $99 (exp 7 mos ago) $99 Buy Now