New
eBay · 38 mins ago
SimpliSonic PureClean Ultrasonic Toothbrush
$32 $130
free shipping

Save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Black.
  • Sold by Circuit City via eBay.
Features
  • 25,000 to 48,000 strokes per minute
  • 5 modes
  • built-in timer
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • 700mAh rechargeable battery
  • includes charging base and 12 heads
  • Model: SIMPLI602
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Toothbrushes eBay Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 75% -- $32 Buy Now