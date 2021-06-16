Qual-Craft Aluminum Ladder Jack for $60

You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- MIG welded and riveted construction
- Will accommodate up to 18" width plank
- Adjustable to fit round or "D" rung ladders
- Short body 2 rung
- Model: 2420
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
That's around $2 less than you'd pay for a similar pack of #6 Torx wood screws elsewhere (shipped). Buy Now at Amazon
- zinc-plated
- Model: 014973458911
Similar sets cost close to $50 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP (it's free to sign up).
Save $44 when you apply coupon code "40I5EPWI". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 1-pack at this price.
- Sold by Fuhongrui via Amazon.
- motion sensor
- IP65 waterproof
- timer up to 6-hours
- heat and frost resistant
- includes gasket & mounting screws
- Model: RD3660R
Save on tools, lawncare products, grills, party games, smart home items, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with $45 or more).
You can choose from 14 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $69. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
Father's Day is just around the corner. Home Depot has discounted 1,000s of items just for Dad, so you'll be sure to find something that he'll love, whether it's tools, a grill, a small appliance, or that recliner you know he's been eying. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Oversize items may incur additional fees. Many items under $45 also receive free shipping, as marked.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $499 ($500 off list).
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Warm White for $2.79 ($5 off).
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Use coupon code "RTA5" for an extra $24 off and a total of $84 under list. Buy Now at TomTop
- Choose United States Warehouse and US Plug to get this deal.
- 410x400mm engraving area
- protective cover for eye protection
- fixed-focus laser
- can cut materials up to 12mm thick
- intelligent security protection to prevent fire
- integrated stepping motor and screw rod for more precision
- for wood, bamboo, plastic, ceramics, stone, leather, steel, etc...
- Model: A5 Pro
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $90.23. That's a savings of $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- cable Length 50-foot of 1/5″ galvanized steel cable
- closed plastic trolley with rubber grip handles
- adjustable seat
- Model: SLTY40F
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "9A2CG63E" for a 50% savings, which drops it $3 under our November mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pendoo-US via Amazon.
- Allwinner H616 Cortex A53 quad CPU
- supports 4K/6K and 3D
- 4GB RAM + 64GB flash
- Android 10.0
- Model: T95
