Qual-Craft Aluminum Ladder Jack for $60
New
Ace Hardware · 41 mins ago
Qual-Craft Aluminum Ladder Jack
$60 $70
pickup

You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • MIG welded and riveted construction
  • Will accommodate up to 18" width plank
  • Adjustable to fit round or "D" rung ladders
  • Short body 2 rung
  • Model: 2420
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Ace Hardware Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware   -- $60 Buy Now