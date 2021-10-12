Apply coupon code "MKTC70O2IUNC" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- time setting
- control via Smart Life app
- Model: AW01
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Z-Wave Hub is required.
- QuickFit and SimpleWire
- compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa
- built-in repeater & range extender
- replaces standard in-wall switch
- Model: 39348
This introductory price is $450 less than you'd normally pay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Stock is limited so you must request an invitation to get this deal.
- household robot for home monitoring with Alexa
- 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro
- Alexa Together subscription (coming soon)
- can follow you with entertainment or find you to deliver calls, messages, timers, alarms, or reminders
Save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 4, 2021.
- It's available with a C-Wire Power Adapter for $74.99 ($10 savings).
- Up to $59 in rebates may be available from local energy providers. Eligible customers can check this with their zip code and through Amazon's email once the item has shipped.
- Energy Star Certified
- works w/ Alexa
- remote operation via app
That's a savings of 50% off list, within $5 of the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find today by $8. Buy Now at Verizon
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00515-US
It's tied with our July mention as the lowest price we've seen for a single unit. It's the best price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- UL certified
- remote control via Kasa app
- voice control
- Model: HS220
Save on laptops, monitors, motherboards, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 30" Ultrawide 1080p 200Hz Gaming Monitor for $289.99 via code "87WK4BTSA56" (low by $10).
It's the lowest price we could find and at least $4 less than you'll pay on eBay for similar products with no night light. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- dual USB ports
- dusk-to-dawn sensor night light
To make this $4 under what Powrui direct charges, apply coupon code "MKTC70O2IUNC". Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by POWRUI via Newegg.
- 2 USB ports
- 9 AC outlets
- 1080-joules surge protection
- Model: AHR-035
Apply coupon code "30JK6IZ7" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by No So Special via Amazon.
- water- and scratch-proof
- washable
- Model: GSODC-FS-SC-002
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
