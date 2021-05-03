EZQuest 8-Port USB-C Multimedia Hub Adapter for $60

It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Power Delivery 3.0
- HDMI port
- SDHC slot
- microSDHC
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 3 USB 3.1 Type-A ports
- RJ45 ethernet port
- Model: X40030
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
Shop discounted hard drives, laptops, cameras, accessories, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the LaCie 5TB Rugged USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C External Hard Drive for $169.99 (low by $10).
You'll save at least $59 over what you would pay for these items separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18.1MP high-sensitivity MOS sensor
- 10fps shooting rate
- 4K at 30fps video
- 60x zoom optical lens
- includes SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro memory card and holster bag
- Model: DC-FZ80
Save $160 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
That's around $2 less than you'd pay for a similar pack of #6 Torx wood screws elsewhere (shipped). Buy Now at Amazon
- zinc-plated
- Model: 014973458911
Save $10 on this mini lightweight grill/ fire pit. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to nab this price.
- Sold by Fireside Outdoor via Amazon.
- It folds down to such a small size and is only 3.2 lbs.
- Model: 15207
Clip the on-page 40% off coupon and apply code "2CJC6L9U" to make this the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Large 31.5''(H) White at this price.
- Sold by Aojezor via Amazon
- measures 6.7" x 5.9" x 31.5"
- toilet paper roller for small rolls
- moveable shelf
- made of PVC foam board
- waterproof and fire-retardant
- Model: TZ17005
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
