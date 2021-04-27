That's the best price we could find by $35, but most stores charge at least $90. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $5.50, but orders of $49 or more ship for free.
- Available in Silver.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Built-in mic
- 40mm Drivers
- Up to 20 Hours of Playback
- Up to 2 Hours on a 10-Minute Charge
- Active Noise Cancellation
- Model: GS-1283-02-A
Expires 4/28/2021
Apply code "50M4XV8P" to get $3 under our mention from March and save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kruta Store via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 waterproof
- 49-foot wireless range
- up to 30-hours play time on full charge
- Model: L03
To save $10, apply coupon code "HMYQ628C". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YOJOO Direct via Amazon.
- Available in Black.
- built-in mic
- IPX5 water resistant
- 49-foot wireless range
- touch control
- charging case
- Model: BC-T03B
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "VOOVK7JS" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White.
- Sold by Jingoph via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.2
- charging case
- 6 microphones
- transparency mode
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 6 hours playtime per charge
- Model: Coumi Freedom Dots
Save $18 when you apply coupon code "K93Q7VI4". Buy Now at Amazon
- The Black Bluetooth Headset option drops to the same price with the same code.
- Sold by Coumi via Amazon.
- magnetic
- built-in mic
- in-line controls
- IPX4 waterproof
- CVC noise cancelling
- 8-hour playtime on full charge
- Model: BT-551G
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
Take half off by applying coupon code "7V5YX7D7". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Diaclara via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch control
- IPX5 waterproof
- 33-foot wireless range
- charging case with LED display
Save $28 when you apply coupon code "2B5KQKB7".
Update: It's now $10.80 after coupon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Doohayee via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch control
- IPX8 waterproof
- built-in mic
- charging case
- up to 4 hours run time on full charge
It's $5 under our December mention, $79 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Beach Camera via Amazon.
- 6" boom microphone
- 5Hz - 35GHz frequency response (That is some bass, people.)
- Model: ATH-PG1
You'll save at least $59 over what you would pay for these items separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18.1MP high-sensitivity MOS sensor
- 10fps shooting rate
- 4K at 30fps video
- 60x zoom optical lens
- includes SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro memory card and holster bag
- Model: DC-FZ80
Save $160 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
That's a $5 low.
Update: It's now backordered, and ships in 2 to 4 weeks. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "AZ2DNX7C" for 55% off (a savings of $10). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SondikoDirt via Amazon.
- Butane gas is not included.
- adjustable flame
- continuous flame mode
- refillable
- finger guard
- safety lock
- Model: 8541884235
Apply coupon code "30IT8HTU" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- self-stripping
- temperature resistant up to 221°F
- Model: 082
Save $174 when you apply coupon code "ZD8NJ68J". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hansing via Amazon.
- 2-12 GPM initial flow rate
- 20-100-PSI water pressure
- made of 304 stainless steel
- Model: HSFP-20IN-1
