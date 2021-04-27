New
B&H Photo Video · 56 mins ago
Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
$40 $200
free shipping w/ $49

That's the best price we could find by $35, but most stores charge at least $90. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.50, but orders of $49 or more ship for free.
  • Available in Silver.
Features
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Built-in mic
  • 40mm Drivers
  • Up to 20 Hours of Playback
  • Up to 2 Hours on a 10-Minute Charge
  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • Model: GS-1283-02-A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/28/2021
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones B&H Photo Video Private Label Brands
Staff Pick Top Tech Mac Popularity: 5/5 Under $50
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 80% -- $40 Buy Now