New
eBay · 20 mins ago
$199 $329
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ccvtools via eBay.
Features
- measures resistance to 60M Ohms
- measures current from .001 Amps to 10 Amps
- includes Power Probe III circuit tester, Cat-IV 600V digital multimeter, two 10-ft. 18-gauge leads, 2 alligator clips, spare 600V 10Amp fuse, 600 milliamp fuse, spaded back probe, pin back probe, & carrying case
- Model: PPROKIT01
Details
