Porter-Cable 0.8 HP 6 Gallon Oil-Free Pancake Air Compressor for $73
eBay · 28 mins ago
Porter-Cable 0.8 HP 6 Gallon Oil-Free Pancake Air Compressor
$73 $139
free shipping

  • sold by CPO via eBay
Features
  • weighs 34 lbs.
  • 150 PSI max tank pressure
  • low-amp 120-volt motor
  • 2 air couplers to support 2 users
  • Model: C2002
  • UPC: 044904693715, 724137215631, 797267524393, 721019748096, 885911012256
