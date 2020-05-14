Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 44 mins ago
Refurb Netgear Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream WiFi 6 Gigabit Router
$232 $400
free shipping

That's $118 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who supports it.
  • It's sold by dealparade via eBay.
  • 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor
  • AX6000 (Dual band up to 1.2 + 4.8 Gbps).
  • 8 simultaneous streams
  • Wired Ethernet ports
  • Amazon Alexa voice control
  • 4 amplified antennas
  • Model: RAX80-100NAR
