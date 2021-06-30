Netgear Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router for $190
eBay · 55 mins ago
Certified Refurb Netgear Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router
$190 $300
free shipping

That's $50 under our mention of a new unit from last August and $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. (For further comparison, most sellers charge at least $300.) Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • 1.8GHz quad-core processor
  • compatible with Alexa
  • MU-MIMO
  • download/transfer files at 10.8Gbps
  • Model: RAX50-100NAS
