New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Netgear Nighthawk AC2400 Dual-Band Pro Gaming WiFi Router
$149 $230
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $87. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 4 gigabit Ethernet ports
  • dual-core 1.7GHz processor
  • 2 USB 3.0 ports
  • gaming VPN
  • Model: XR450-100NAS
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
1 comment
DaveVman
Sold out
27 min ago

