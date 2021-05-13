Netgear Orbi AC1200 Whole Home WiFi System for $100 in cart

It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
-
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
It's half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- This is available for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Pick up at your local Club to avoid the $5 shipping fee.
- 802.11ax wireless
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz simultaneous bands
- up to 6 Gbps speed
- 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- Model: MR9610
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
It's $10 under our September mention and the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Staples
- supports 802.11ac
- standard 2.4GHz 450Mbps and 5GHz 1300Mbps connections
- 2 USB ports
- Model: Archer C7
Although price matched at a couple of stores, that's $21 less than you'd pay at Walmart, $41 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 external antennas and 1 internal antenna
- Secure remote access: open & PPTP VPN Server for secure remote access to your home network via the Internet
- Extreme Dual band Wi-Fi speeds: 1733 Mbps on 5 GHz, 800 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, high speed Wireless Internet Router
- Works with Amazon Alexa, turn on/off guest WiFi with simple voice commands
- Model: Archer A10
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's the best price we could find by $71. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
Shop discounted hard drives, laptops, cameras, accessories, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the LaCie 5TB Rugged USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C External Hard Drive for $169.99 (low by $10).
It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 1,200 square feet
- connects up to 20 devices
- up to 750Mbps
- Model: EX2800-1AZNAS
