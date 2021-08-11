Netgear AX1800 Dual-Band WiFi 6 Mesh Range Extender for $54
Certified Refurb Netgear AX1800 Dual-Band WiFi 6 Mesh Range Extender
$54 $130
free shipping

That's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
  • 4 Ethernet ports
  • compatible with Android or iOS
  • up to 1800 Mb/s throughput
  • can communicate with up to 4 devices simultanously
  • Model: EAX20-100NAS
