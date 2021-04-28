That's $4 under our September mention and the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- silent operation
- energy efficient
- management software with GUI interface
- Model: GS308E
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- metal casing
- Unmanaged switch
- Model: GS308
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10/100/1000Mbps on each port
- Model: LS1005G
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- eight RJ45 ports
- plug-and-play
Use coupon code "DNLNKYS" to get it for $2 less than the best price at Amazon. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- full-duplex IEEE 802.3x flow control and half-duplex backpressure
- all ports support auto MDI/MDI-X cable detection
- 16 Gigabit ports
- Model: SE3016
You'll save at least $59 over what you would pay for these items separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18.1MP high-sensitivity MOS sensor
- 10fps shooting rate
- 4K at 30fps video
- 60x zoom optical lens
- includes SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro memory card and holster bag
- Model: DC-FZ80
Save $160 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
That's a $5 low.
Update: It's now backordered, and ships in 2 to 4 weeks. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
It's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
Clip the $10 on-page coupon to get the lowest price we could find by $20. (Major stores charge $130.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 20 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- Model: RAX20-100NAS
That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- tri-band, up to 750 + 1625 + 1625 Mbps
- 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- 6 amplified antennas
- Alexa voice controls
- Model: R8000P-1AZNAS
Coupon code "GETDEAL100" takes $100 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- 3 cameras w/ 1080p resolution
- infrared night vision
- 2-way audio
- iOS & Android compatibility
- siren
