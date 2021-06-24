Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Brushless Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Kit for $400

Follow the instructions below to get this deal – it's a savings of $136 compared to buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- To get this deal:
- Add the Drill & Driver kit to your cart for $399.99
- Search "2808954" to see the Milwaukee M18 Hackzall Reciprocating Saw, and it to your cart
- Search "2236909" to see the Milwaukee M18 100-Lumen LED Flashlight, and add that to your cart
- In-cart, the saw and flashlight will be free.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 1/2" hammer drill, 1/4" hex impact driver, two M18 battery packs, one multi-voltage charger, belt clip, bit holder, and carrying case
- Model: 2997-22
After coupon code "274196", it's $26 less than you'd pay at most stores for a new one. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- No battery is included.
- A 1-year Milwaukee warranty is provided.
- 1/2" keyless chunk
- 2,000 rpm
- brushless motor
- up to 32,000-BPM in hammer drill mode
- Model: 2804-80
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- made of ballistic poly material
- contains multiple outer pockets and sleeves
- safety strap with quick-release buckle
- hook-and-loop backing
- Model: DG5120
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- angle cuts of 45° to 90°
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck w/ key
- for straight or angled drilling, drilling on the edge of a board or on round stock
- Model: 1318
Get this price via coupon code "274196". It's the best we could find by $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
Ace Rewards members get an additional $3 off a selection of six already-discounted items, dropping the price for all to $7 and rendering a savings of up to $23 off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping fees (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 7.25" 24T Tungsten Carbide-Tipped Steel Circular Saw Blade for $6.99 in cart (low by $2).
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's a savings of $45 and a fair price for a general purpose set, considering other similar sets will cost about $60 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- for wood, plastic, and metal
- bi-metal construction
- 3.5 TPI tooth design
- Thermoset coating
- set includes 7 saws (1" to 3"), 2 arbors, 4 pilot bits, and case
- Model: 49-22-4031
It's $7 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- square drive bits
- visible ID markings
- comfortable tri-lobe handle
- includes Phillips #1, Phillips #2, Slotted 1/4", Slotted 3/16", Square #1, Square #2, Torx #10, Torx #15, (1) 1/4" Nut Driver, & 3/8" Nut Driver
- Model: 48-22-2761A
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's at least $2 less than you'd pay for a new one from a 3rd-party reseller, although major retailers charge at least $79 new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
- 0 to 2,500 RPM
- 1,000 in-lbs. maximum torque
- on-board battery fuel gauge
- Model: 2462-20
It's $221 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 4-mode drive control with bolt removal
- Redlink Plus Intelligence overload protection
- includes 1/2" impact wrench, LED light stick, impact socket set, two M18 REDLITHIUM 5.0Ah batteries, charger, protective rubber boot, & contractor bag
- Model: 2767-22SS
