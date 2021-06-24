Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Brushless Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Kit for $400
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee M18 Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Kit w/ Reciprocating Saw, Flashlight
$400 $536
free shipping

Follow the instructions below to get this deal – it's a savings of $136 compared to buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • To get this deal:
    1. Add the Drill & Driver kit to your cart for $399.99
    2. Search "2808954" to see the Milwaukee M18 Hackzall Reciprocating Saw, and it to your cart
    3. Search "2236909" to see the Milwaukee M18 100-Lumen LED Flashlight, and add that to your cart
    4. In-cart, the saw and flashlight will be free.
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • includes 1/2" hammer drill, 1/4" hex impact driver, two M18 battery packs, one multi-voltage charger, belt clip, bit holder, and carrying case
  • Model: 2997-22
Details
