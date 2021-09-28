That's $21 under our December 2020 mention and $54 under a new tool/battery/bag combo kit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 275-in. lbs of torque
- metal ratcheting chuck
- includes tool, battery, and charger
- Model: 2407-21
Published 29 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff Pick
Add it to the cart for $50 off and the lowest price we found by $14. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- two M18 Redlithium CP2.0 batteries, multi-voltage charger, carrying case, and belt clip
- 1/2" metal ratcheting single sleeve chuck
- 18-volt brushless motor
- 500-in. lbs. torque
- Model: 2801-22CT
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Redlithium CP2.0 battery and charger
- 2-speeds
- includes case and two batteries
- Model: M18
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
That is a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" brushless drill/driver w/ up to 650-lbs torque, variable-speed trigger, and keyless chuck
- 1/4" brushless impact driver w/ up to 1,800-lbs torque, electronic speed control with 3 speed settings
- 2.0mAh battery and charger
- charging station and tool storage wall cabinet
- includes double-ended driver bit, single-ended driver bit, 2 bit holders, 2 belt clips, and auxiliary handle
- Model: KLC 2124A-03
That's the best price we could find by $4. It's $5 below our mention from a week ago and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- D-handle and rotating side handle
- brushless motor
- 1,500 rpm
- Model: DCH133B
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
Save on shoes, T-shirts, clothing, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the PUMA Men's Viz Runner Graphic Sneaker for $29.99 (low by $35).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's a savings of $19 off the price of the pipe cutter. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- To get this deal, select item and add both to the cart. Discount will apply automatically.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- handheld
- adjustment mechanism
- tool-free blade change
- chrome rollers
- 1/8" to 1-1/8" cut capacity
Save $8 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- ergonomic handle
- lanyard hole
- rust protection
- Model: 48-22-4204
That's $2 less than you'd pay in store at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- hex shanks
- chrome plated bits
- high torque ratchet
- precision machined bit tips
- Model: 48-22-2322
You'll pay $21 more from Milwaukee direct. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 3/8" drill driver
- 2 lithium-ion batteries and charger
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
