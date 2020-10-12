New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V Water Transfer Pump Bare Tool
$169 $199
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PFALL15" for a savings of $30, making it the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • auto shut-off
  • self-priming; connect and go
  • Model: MWE-2771-20
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Milwaukee Tool
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% -- $169 Buy Now