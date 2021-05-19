Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1/2" Hammer Drill for $90
Northern Tool · 34 mins ago
Refurb Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1/2" Hammer Drill
$90 $149
free shipping

After coupon code "274196", it's $26 less than you'd pay at most stores for a new one. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • No battery is included.
  • A 1-year Milwaukee warranty is provided.
  • 1/2" keyless chunk
  • 2,000 rpm
  • brushless motor
  • up to 32,000-BPM in hammer drill mode
  • Model: 2804-80
  Code "274196"
  • Expires 7/27/2021
    Published 34 min ago
Northern Tool 39% -- $90 Buy Now