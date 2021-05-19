Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1/2" Hammer Drill for $90

After coupon code "274196", it's $26 less than you'd pay at most stores for a new one. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- No battery is included.
- A 1-year Milwaukee warranty is provided.
- 1/2" keyless chunk
- 2,000 rpm
- brushless motor
- up to 32,000-BPM in hammer drill mode
- Model: 2804-80
Apply coupon code "LOMPJEKS" for a savings of $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hldalgo via Amazon.
- 1/2" metal chuck
- 398 in-lbs. torque
- 2 speeds
- 18 + 1 postion clutch
- built-in LED light
- includes drill, 10 bits, battery, charger, and carry bag
- Model: BHD750D
That is $10 under what Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-position chuck
- anti-slip soft grip handle
- variable speed
- Model: LDX120C
That's $50 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
Save on hundreds of items including welding supplies, safety equipment, power tools, and more. Plus, get an additional $20 discount on orders of $100 or more when you apply code "274196." Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Pressure Washer for $279.99 after code ($110 off).
Shop discounts on a huge selection of products. Save on outdoor seating starting from $15, hammocks from $30, umbrellas from $45, sets from $95, garden bridges from $110, storage from $120, and more. On top of heavy of these heavy discounts, apply code "274196" to save an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
- Pictured is the Leigh Country Tete-A-Tete Glider with Table for $189.99 ($20 off).
Apply coupon code "274196" to save $45 off list. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose store pickup to avoid delivery charges, which start around $126.
- steel frame
- wheel fenders
- coupler assembly w/ safety chain
- tail lights, turn signals, and side running lights
- Model: 37560
It's the best price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 4" x 10" tires
- Model: 01728
Considering the battery is valued at $65, and the tool is $69 off the list price, you're saving a total of $134. Buy Now at Home Depot
- LED light
- tool-free guard adjustment
- metal cut off wheel, carbide abrasive blade, and diamond tile blade
- includes accessory guard and shoe with vacuum port
- 7/16" flange adapter
- Model: 2522-20-48-11-2420
That's a savings of $45 and a fair price for a general purpose set, considering other similar sets will cost about $60 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- for wood, plastic, and metal
- bi-metal construction
- 3.5 TPI tooth design
- Thermoset coating
- set includes 7 saws (1" to 3"), 2 arbors, 4 pilot bits, and case
- Model: 49-22-4031
Choose from four varieties of saw blades (valued at a minimum of $22.99) with purchase of saw blade set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (they vary by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- assortment of standard wood and metal cutting blades
- 1/2" universal tang
- storage case
- Model: 49-22-1110
You'd pay $117 more purchasing these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- On the product page, click "select promo item" to add the battery to cart with the tripod.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- water-resistant
- 2,500-lumens
- impact-resistant legs
- Model: 2131-20
