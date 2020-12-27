New
Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 3/8" Drill Driver Kit
$96
free shipping

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • up to 275-in. lbs of torque
  • metal ratcheting chuck
  • includes tool, battery, and charger
  • Model: 2407-81
