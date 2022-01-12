It's $185 off list and $84 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Makita XFD11ZB 18V LXT Sub-Compact 1/2" Driver Drill
- Makita XDT15ZB 18V LXT Sub-Compact Impact Driver
- two Makita BL1820B 18V LXT 2 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Makita DC18RC 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Rapid Optimum Charger
- tool bag
- Model: CX200RB
- UPC: 088381829243
Published 23 min ago
Makita 4" Angle Grinder for $60

That's a savings of $89 off list price.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- delivers 11,000 RPM
- Model: GA4030KR
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- machined tips
- S2 steel construction
- includes 29 1" insert bits, five 2" power bits, two 3 1/2" power bits, one insert bit holder, and three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98332
Harbor Freight Tools Clearance Sale: deals from $1
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
- Pictured is the Hull Master 400-lb. Capacity 1" x 15 Foot Ratcheting Tie Downs 4-Pack for $8.99 ($5 off).
Plano 30" Sportsman's Trunk for $20

It's the lowest price we could find by $8.
- Spend $45 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping fees.
- lockable
- 150-lbs. weight capacity
- molded grooves for sturdy stacking
- measures 30" x 14.25" x 12.75" overall
- Model: PLA068HD
Lowe's Tool Deals: Up to 50% off Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, more
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Lowe's Tool Deals: Up to 50% off DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, more

Save on over 100 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless Drill Set w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $99 ($60 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
Zwilling Henckels Cutlery & Cookware Sale at eBay: Up to 80% off

Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more.
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 for $80

That's the best price we've seen in any condition, and $55 less than the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed cooker.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Wolo 419 Bad Boy Air Horn for $8

Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this.
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
adidas Official eBay Store Sale: Up to 60% off

Save on over 3,100 items for the whole family.
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Shoes for $126 (low by $9).
