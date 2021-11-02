You'd pay $11 more from CPO direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Makita XFD11ZB 18V LXT Sub-Compact 1/2" Driver Drill
- Makita XDT15ZB 18V LXT Sub-Compact Impact Driver
- two Makita BL1820B 18V LXT 2 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Makita DC18RC 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Rapid Optimum Charger
- tool bag
- Model: CX200RB
- UPC: 088381829243
Published 23 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32 1" insert bits
- 10 2" power bits
- 2" socket adapter
- two insert bit holders
- two 3-1/2" power bits
- three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98348
It's the best deal we could find by at least $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapts sockets for use with high torque impact drivers and driver-drills
- Model: A-97031
You'd pay $5 more via Ace Hardware. Buy Now at Amazon
- Precision machined tips
- Calibrated heat treating process
- For use with high torque impact drivers and driver-drills
- Model: A-98326
That's $2 less than our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- machined tips
- S2 steel construction
- includes 29 1" insert bits, five 2" power bits, two 3 1/2" power bits, one insert bit holder, and three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98332
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $460 off appliances, up to 35% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on many items too.
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for $399 ($120 off and a low by $20).
Save on socket sets, wrenches, punch and chisel sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Gearwrench 12 Pt. Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench for $12.87 (low by $7).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $102 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- variable 2-speed design
- 250 in-lbs. of max torque
- Model: FD05Z
Most sellers charge $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- delivers 1,250 in.lbs. of Max Torque
- 2-speed transmission (0-550 & 0-2,100 RPM)
- Model: XPH14Z
That's a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a dust bag and plastic tool case
- Model: BO5030K
It's a low by $32, most stores charge $499 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- brushless motor
- electronic speed control
- automatic speed change technology
- Model: XPS01PTJ
