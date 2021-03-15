Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to get it $94 less than buying a new kit elsewhere. Although, most charge $399. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 18V LXT Cordless Lithium-Ion Brushless 1/2" Hammer Driver Drill
- 18V LXT Cordless Lithium-Ion Brushless 3-Speed Impact Driver
- two 18V 5 Ah LXT Lithium-Ion Batteries
- rapid charger
- tool case
- Model: XT268T-R
That's $2 under our previous mention and $49 less than a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by CPO via eBay
- Dual LED lights
- Mechanical 2-speed transmission provides 0 - 400 and 0 - 2,000 RPMs
- Model: XPH03Z
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- angle cuts of 45° to 90°
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck w/ key
- for straight or angled drilling, drilling on the edge of a board or on round stock
- Model: 1318
It's a savings of 61% off the list price and the best deal we could find Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes two 1.5Ah batteries, charger, bag, and LED light
- Model: P1816-P705
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" hex shank
- for use with ferrous metal
- Model: DWA4974
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within
1 to 2 months2 to 5 weeks.
- S2 steel construction
- manganese phosphate surface
- precision machined tips
- Model: E-00038
That's a $14 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
These start at $6 on third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- C-clip securely retains 1” bits in the holder
- Model: A-96920
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 exterior pockets
- reinforced handles
- includes shoulder strap
- measures 20" x 10" x 11"
- Model: 831303-9
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|36%
|--
|$224
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register