New
eBay · 45 mins ago
Certified Refurb Makita 18V LXT Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit
$224 $280
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to get it $94 less than buying a new kit elsewhere. Although, most charge $399. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 18V LXT Cordless Lithium-Ion Brushless 1/2" Hammer Driver Drill
  • 18V LXT Cordless Lithium-Ion Brushless 3-Speed Impact Driver
  • two 18V 5 Ah LXT Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • rapid charger
  • tool case
  • Model: XT268T-R
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/22/2021
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Drills eBay Makita
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 36% -- $224 Buy Now