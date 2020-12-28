That's $52 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Dual LED lights
- Mechanical 2-speed transmission provides 0 - 400 and 0 - 2,000 RPMs
- Model: XPH03Z
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Hit the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section beneath the price to add a free tool to your order (worth up to $199, which would make your entire order half-price, which is neat). Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a grinder, drywall screw gun, jigsaw, and router.
That's $25 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
It's $42 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kimo Tools via Amazon.
- 2 speeds
- 3/8" keyless chuck
- built-in LED lights
- Model: K1005A
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
Add 5 signs to your cart to get 2 of them free. It's a savings of $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by allsell_sale10 via eBay.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
It's $27 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold via MHCorp via eBay.
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
Take $25 off orders of $100 or more on over 300 Makita tools. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Makita 2-Gallon Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum for $135 in cart (low by $36).
That's at least $2 under what you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on December 19.
- Includes 2 x 3-1/2" Power Bits, 3 x 1-3/4" Nut Drivers, 10 x 2" Power Bits, 2 x Insert Bit Holders, a 2" Socket Adapter, and 32 1" insert Bits
- Model: A-98348
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
Save $51 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18V LXT Sub-Compact Brushless 1/2" Driver-Drill
- 18V LXT Sub-Compact Brushless Impact Driver
- 18V LXT Bluetooth Job Site Radio
- 2 batteries, charger, and tool bag
- Model: CX301RB
