eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurbished Makita 8V LXT Hammer Drill / Driver (Bare Tool)
$72 $140
free shipping

That's $52 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • Dual LED lights
  • Mechanical 2-speed transmission provides 0 - 400 and 0 - 2,000 RPMs
  • Model: XPH03Z
