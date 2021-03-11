New
eBay
Certified Refurb Makita 8V LXT Hammer Drill / Driver
$70 $140
free shipping

That's $2 under our previous mention and $49 less than a new one today.

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • Sold by CPO via eBay
  • Dual LED lights
  • Mechanical 2-speed transmission provides 0 - 400 and 0 - 2,000 RPMs
  • Model: XPH03Z
Refurbished
eBay 50% $72 (exp 1 mo ago) $70 Buy Now