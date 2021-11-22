It's the best price we could find by $32 for this Black Friday deal. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resoution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort
- Model: OPTIXG272
You'd pay over $200 for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- It's backed by a 180-day MSI warranty.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: G271
Save on a selection of monitors just in time for holiday gifting (even to yourself). Shop Now at Amazon
- Samsung M7 32" 4K HDR LED Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV pictured for $330 ($120 off and a price low).
Save on brands including Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkVision T23i-20 23" 1080p LED Monitor for $193.99 (low by $38).
That's $30 less than you'd pay from Samsung direct or Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.98 shipping charge.
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's list price but currently the only offering we could find without significant third-party markups. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Purchase on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB for AT&T for $27.75/month before trade-in.
- Pictured is the Sceptre U515CV-U 50" 4K LED UHD TV for $199 ($129 off list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's $150 less than our mention from last month and $200 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: GF63222
That's a savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Sword15001
That's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" thin bezel HD IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: B10MW-014
That's a savings of $250 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: GF65213
