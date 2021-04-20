New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
$2.99 $10
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
Features
- graduated in 32nds for first 12"
- over 8 feet of blade standout
- Model: L925
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
Ace Hardware Clearance Sale
Shop over 160 discounted items
free shipping w/ $50
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Ace Hardware · 3 days ago
Southern Whiskey Barrel Planter
$15 $42
pickup
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
Features
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
Ace Hardware · 6 days ago
Sales and Specials at Ace Hardware
Save now
free shipping w/ $50
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
DeWalt Power Tool
free w/ DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Kit
pickup
Get a free power tool with the purchase of a DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $199.99 ($10 off list). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Must add the free power tool to cart.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|70%
|--
|$3
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register