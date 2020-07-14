It's the best price we could find by $214. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in Light Blue.
- Opt for in-store pickup or delivery from store to avoid the $243 oversized direct delivery fee.
- 2 rocking chairs with cushions and lumbar pillows
- 22" round slat top table
- Model: STS354Y
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on a variety of patio furniture and make your backyard beautiful for the summer. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on patio furniture, lighting, and decor. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $39.
- Beyond+ members receive an extra 20% off and free shipping on all orders. (It costs $29/year to join.)
Save on umbrellas priced from $39, chairs from $40, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Shop over 450 items with prices as low as $29. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save even more on a selection of power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 20-volt max 1/2" cordless drill with 2 speed gearbox
- 20-volt max 1/4" cordless impact driver with one handed bit change
- LED light on both units
- includes storage bag, 2 batteries, 1 charger
- Model: CMCK200C2
Save 41% off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Depending on location, Ace Rewards members may be eligible for free delivery. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register