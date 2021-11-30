That's a savings of $80 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for in-store pickup only.
- 300-lb. capacity
- wide-flared stabilizing legs
- Rapid Lock adjustments
- converts from A-frame to extension, 90-degree, or trestle-and-plank scaffolding
- Model: 16522-002
Expires 12/2/2021
It's the best price we could find by $41.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $35 delivery fee.
- aluminum frame and steps
- non-slip treads
- 225-lb. load capacity
- weather-resistant for outdoor use
- Model: 355
This is the lowest price we found by $46.
- Available for pickup.
- HolsterTop with Lock-In System secures tools
- pinch-proof spreaders
- paint can hanger
- 250-lb. capacity
- nonslip tread
- Model: 6006
It's the lowest price we could find by $36.
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1-1/2" slip-resistant traction-tred D-rungs
- spring-loaded locks
- Model: D1116-2
That's a $40 savings of list.
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 250-lb. capacity
- tool/paint tray
- slip-resistant traction tread steps
- Model: 368
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale.
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more.
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Fraser Hill Farm 10-ft Lighted Christmas Inflatables for $89.99 ($30 off)
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
It's the best price we could find by $25.
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $80 delivery fee.
- wide-flared legs
- one-handed Grip-N-Go hinge
- rotating wall pad
- 300-lb. weight capacity
- Model: 14906-002
