It's $49 off list, $5 under our July mention, the best price we could find by $64, and the second best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- 300-lb. capacity
- extra-wide rungs
- easy-release handle
- Model: 15270-002
Published 48 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a savings of $80 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 300-lb. capacity
- wide-flared stabilizing legs
- Rapid Lock adjustments
- converts from A-frame to extension, 90-degree, or trestle-and-plank scaffolding
- Model: 16522-002
This is the lowest price we found by $46. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available for pickup.
- HolsterTop with Lock-In System secures tools
- pinch-proof spreaders
- paint can hanger
- 250-lb. capacity
- nonslip tread
- Model: 6006
Ace Rewards Members can apply coupon code "HOLIDAY21" to save $54, making it the lowest price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping, depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
- extends from 3-ft. to 15.5-ft.
- Model: 785P PLUS
That is the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- anti-slip rungs
- flame resistant
- tested to 1,000-lbs.
- attaches quickly to most common windows
Ace Rewards members can use coupon code "DEC13" to drop this to the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members also get free delivery, depending on ZIP code.
- slip-resistant foot pad
- pail shelf w/ rag rack
- Model: 356
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
It's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $80 delivery fee.
- wide-flared legs
- one-handed Grip-N-Go hinge
- rotating wall pad
- 300-lb. weight capacity
- Model: 14906-002
Get a Little Giant Ladder Wall Rack ($39.99 value) for free with ladder purchase. You'd pay $60 more for the ladder alone elsewhere.
Update: It's now $229.99. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.5" step depth
- 300-lb. weight capacity
- Model: 15417-002
