Walmart's Fragrances Flash Deals cover a wide range of perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Jimmy Choo. Discounts reach up to 76% off. (The banner says up to 40% off but we easily found greater discounts withing.) The lineup includes Calvin Klein Eternity Aqua Cologne for $32.14, down from $134. Options span men's and women's scents at various sizes and price points, with many items shipping free. (Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or choose free store pickup where available.) Shop Now at Walmart